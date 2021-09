By Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos, 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

Senior Airman Zachary Burris, 2nd Security Forces Squadron installation patrolman, left, and Tech. Sgt. Jacob Udell, 2nd SFS flight sergeant, clear a building of threats during an active shooter exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 16, 2021. The 2nd SFS Airmen are the first to respond to an active shooter and they’re tasked with neutralizing the threat and protecting base personnel.