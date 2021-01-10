Barksdale delayed reporting due to inclement weather

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La – Due to inclement snowy weather, Barksdale personnel

will delay reporting until noon for Monday, January 11, 2021.



Mission essential personnel will receive further instruction from their leadership and may be

required to report earlier than the 12 p.m. delayed reporting time.



This decision was based on ensuring the safety of base personnel and the local community by

enabling any potential road safety measures to take place. Base patrons should expect possible road

closures and the delay of on-base services including the base exchange.



The CDC will be open from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., but at a significantly reduced capacity. CDC

hours are subject to change due to weather, road conditions, and other circumstances. Please

monitor dotd.la.gov for updates on road conditions and closures.



Base personnel should prepare tonight in case the road conditions are not favorable for driving

tomorrow. Stay up-to-date by watching local weather reports and following the 2d Bomb Wing

Facebook page.