Barksdale downgrades health protection condition level to Bravo

Barksdale Air Force Base, La. – In response to Louisiana meeting the national threshold criteria established by the White House and in conjunction with Department of Defense and Air Force guidance, the installation commander has downgraded the Barksdale Air Force Base Health Protection Condition Level to Bravo. The commander has also implemented changes to the installation policy guidance that removes some limitations from groups associated with the base.



The following preventative actions, which align with BAFB’s Declaration of Public Health Emergency, will become effective at 12 p.m. on June 5 and will remain in place until June 30, 2020. However the Declaration of Public Health Emergency will remain in place or until such time the installation commander determines public health data indicates the risk for sustained community transmission has been mitigated, whichever may occur first. In order to access facilities on Barksdale AFB, patrons should be prepared to wear face coverings and maintain a 6 feet of separation between themselves and others not residing within their household. Specific guidelines for all installation services can be found at https://www.barksdale.af.mil/BARKSDALE-SERVICES/.



The Base Exchange and Commissary will have a single point of entry and will be open to all beneficiaries with Base Exchange and DECA privileges during regular business hours with the following caveats:



* All patrons will wear face coverings and maintain a 6 feet separation between themselves and others, not residing within their household, while in the Base Exchange and Commissary facilities



* The number of patrons in the Base Exchange and Commissary facilities at one time will not exceed 50 percent of that buildings maximum capacity



As always, we encourage Airmen to lean on their command teams for support and guidance during this time. For more information, call the 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office at 318-456-1015 or email: 2bw.pa@us.af.mil