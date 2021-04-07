BARKSDALE EXPANDS COVID-19 VACCINE ELIGIBILITY ON BASE

First and/or second doses of the COVID vaccination are now available for Tier 1A, 1B, 1C & Tier 2 groups on Barksdale Air Force Base. This means COVID vaccination appointments are now available to all Tricare beneficiaries age 18 or older.



Vaccinations will take place at the “O” Club near North Gate on Apr. 8; Apr. 16; and Apr. 29, 2021.



However, Tricare beneficiaries must first book their vaccine appointment at the following website: https://shotofhope2mdg.setmore.com. Walk-ins will not be accepted and will be turned away.



Additional information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including its development, possible side effects, and what to expect after receiving the vaccine can be found on the CDC website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.



For questions regarding Tricare status, call 1-800-538-9552.