BARKSDALE EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL TEAM TO CONDUCT TRAINING

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – The 2d Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team will conduct training operations on the East Reservation of Barksdale AFB on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. We expect the loudest detonation to be around 12:00 p.m.

This training offers Airmen the opportunity to develop crucial skills necessary to accomplish EOD tasks. During the training session, the detonation will generate loud sounds and vibrations near the EOD Disposal Range.