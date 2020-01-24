Barksdale Family Housing community manager receives prestigious property management award

The Shreveport-Bossier Apartment Association (SBAA) has awarded Dreamer Dowden, community manager of Hunt Military Communities’ Barksdale Family Housing neighborhood, with its Property Manager of the Year award for 2019.

The SBAA is a professional organization of apartment owners, managers and suppliers to the apartment industry dedicated to orderly growth and development, high standards of business ethics, and fair treatment and protection of rights of residents.

Dowden, a Certified Development Project Manager, has worked in the military housing industry for more than 14 years. She received her general officer housing certification from the United States Air Force Institute of Technology. She was selected to receive the award because of her commitment to serving the residents of Barksdale Family Housing and the compassion she brings to her role as community manager.

Hunt Military Communities, the military housing division of Hunt Companies Inc. is the largest owner of private military housing in the nation. As part of a 50-year partnership created between the Department of Defense and Hunt through the Military Housing Privatization Act, Hunt owns approximately 52,000 units and serves more than 165,000 residents on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations throughout the country.