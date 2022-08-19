BARKSDALE HONORARY COMMANDERS PROGRAM RECRUITMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

The 2nd Bomb Wing is soliciting leaders in the local community to serve as Honorary Commanders.

As an active community member, Barksdale AFB is committed to promoting and maintaining open and positive relations with our community. The Honorary Commanders Program fosters strong relationships and communication between base commanders and community leaders.

The program also educates civic leaders about the Air Force and Barksdale missions.

The 2BW Commander will select Honorary Commanders from among nominated community leaders who are business leaders, non-federally elected or appointed officials, mayors, chamber of commerce-type group members, principals of local schools, Military Affairs Committee members and others who lead in the community.

Honorary commanders will spend two years with a Barksdale unit to learn about various parts of the base mission and the role the military plays in the nation’s defense.

If you are interested or know someone who would serve well as an Honorary Commander, go to the Barksdale AFB Public Affairs webpage (www.barksdale.af.mil/Units/Wing-Staff-Agency/Public-Affairs/), download and complete the nomination form and email it to 2BW.PA@us.af.mil no later than Sept. 12, 2022. For more information contact Barksdale Public Affairs at 2BW.PA@us.af.mil.