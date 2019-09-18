Barksdale hosts AFGSC Striker Stripe

By Airman 1st Class Lillian Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

Air Force Global Strike Command hosted the annual Striker Stripe leadership development conference at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 9-13, 2019.

During the conference, non-commissioned officers (NCO) were hand-selected from across the AFGSC had the opportunity to develop personal and leadership skills as well as hear from senior military leaders including Gen. Timothy Ray, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, and Chief Master Sergeant Charles R. Hoffman, AFGSC command chief.

Some of the major themes throughout the conference included teaching supervisors to be more involved with Airmen and to continuously develop themselves as leaders.

“We learned a lot about why we are here and developing us as the leaders of tomorrow,” said Tech. Sgt. Monique Hulse, 341st Force Support Squadron NCO in charge of food operations and Striker Stripe attendee. “That is important to me because the Air Force is constantly changing and our leadership styles need to change to cater towards the newer generations.”

This year, the students were focused on: who they are, developing emotional intelligence, the National Defense Strategy, how U.S. Strategic Command and AFGSC strategically function, what it means to be an authentic leader and how to ask questions and give as well as receive feedback.

“This conference has helped me determine what kind of leader I am and how my emotional intelligence plays a big factor in my leadership capabilities,” Hulse said.

While Striker Stripe helps NCOs learn new leadership skills and ways to more effectively accomplish the mission, the principles and values presented at the conference are designed to benefit all AFGSC Airmen.

“This professional development conference provides them with knowledge and insight into how the tactical-level of leadership and quality of leadership has a direct impact on the ability to deter large-scale aggression,” Chief Hoffman said. “Additionally, it is a unique opportunity to develop personal connections with others in the command as well as hone their leadership skills, further developing them into the leaders we need for the Air Force.”

By providing knowledge and counsel to frontline supervisors the conference aims to benefit motivated NCOs to apply the lessons they learned and take that knowledge home to share with future leaders.