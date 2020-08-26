BARKSDALE INCREASES HURRICANE CONDITION

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – As Hurricane Laura approaches, Barksdale AFB continues to monitor its Hurricane Condition (HURCON) and elevate as required.



“I need the Airmen of Team Barksdale to take this seriously,” said Col Mark Dmytryszyn, 2nd Bomb Wing Commander. “Ensure you have adequate supplies and are prepared to weather this storm.”



Additionally, in preparation for the storm, some aircraft from Barksdale are relocating.



This relocation is part of a standard precautionary plan and as such are routine for military installations to ensure the safety and security of assets. These moves do not impact the lethality of our forces or our long range strike mission.



Barksdale leaders are in consultation with local civic leaders, will continue to monitor the situation closely, and will provide timely updates.



For the most current information, visit www.facebook.com/TeamBarksdale