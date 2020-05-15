Barksdale is no longer for official business only

Access to Barksdale Air Force Base is no-longer restricted to mission critical personnel only and the commander has implemented changes to the installation policy guidance that removes some limitations from groups associated with the base, including military retirees. The following preventative actions, which align with BAFB’s Public Health Emergency Declaration, will become effective at 6 a.m. on May, 16, to August 6, 2020, or until such time the installation commander determines public health data indicates the risk for sustained community transmission has been mitigated, whichever may occur first. In order to access facilities on Barksdale AFB, patrons should be prepared to wear face coverings and maintain a 6 ft. separation between themselves and others, not residing within their household. Specific guidelines for all installation services can be found here.

The Base Exchange and Commissary will have a single point of entry and will be open to all beneficiaries with Base Exchange and DECA privileges with the following caveats:

Commissary access for all retirees and VHIC holders will be limited to the weekends (Saturday and Sunday)

All patrons will wear face coverings and maintain a 6 ft. separation between themselves and others, not residing within their household, while in the Base Exchange and Commissary facilities

The number of patrons in the Base Exchange and Commissary facilities at one time will not exceed 25 percent of that buildings maximum capacity

All Barksdale AFB residents (Hunt housing, BAFB Billeting, FAMCAMP, or dorm residents) and 2d Bomb Wing assigned personnel residing on or off-base are directed to comply with the following guidelines:

Remain within one hour of your primary residence at all times

Limit indoor activities to fewer than 10 people and outdoor activities to fewer than 25 people and practice physical distancing of 6 feet or more if leaving your home

Avoid activities requiring the contact of shared objects and surfaces with persons who do not live at the residence

Refrain from going inside off-base restaurants, stores or businesses to the max extent possible and instead, utilize drive-thru, curbside pick-up, and home delivery options

Wear a face covering whenever in public if you are unable to maintain 6 feet distance between yourself and persons who do not live in your residence

Dorm residents should contact their immediate supervisor or command team for specific guidance related to do their dormitory. These restrictions do not apply to seeking medical treatment for you or your family.

We understand that these restrictions may cause some challenges on our Airmen, families, and local communities. We encourage everyone to lean on their command teams for support and guidance during this time. For more information, call the 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office at 318-456-1015 or email 2BW.PA@us.af.mil.