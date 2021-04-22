BARKSDALE MASS ACCIDENT READINESS EXERCISE

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Barksdale Air Force Base units will conduct a mass accident readiness exercise (MARE) on base, Friday, Apr. 23, 2021.

The exercise, which achieves annual training objectives, will train Airmen and base residents to respond to an Air Show plane crash scenario to protect lives and safeguard the base’s mission. Base leaders implement extreme precautions to ensure the exercises are both safe and effective.

The exercise will generate emergency responses from base first responders to include security forces and medical personnel. This exercise includes community first responders as well.