BARKSDALE REOPENS AFTER WINTER WEATHER

On Monday, Feb.22, Barksdale Air Force Base will reopen. However, the base is still recovering from the storm and continues to operate under a water boil advisory. This will limit the operations of some facilities on the installation.

The 2d Medical Group will be open this week with limited operations. The drive-thru pharmacy will be open on Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23 until 5:30 pm and will resume normal operating hours on Wednesday, Feb. 24. The Dental Clinic will be closed for recovery operations Monday morning, Feb. 22. Pending facility and equipment checks, they will open for limited patient care in the afternoon. Patients will be called to reschedule their appointments as needed.

The Commissary will be open Monday, Feb. 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The store will continue to receive shipments; however, there may be some limits on goods.

AAFES Main Base Exchange and Express facilities are open under holiday hours. AAFES food court and the mall are closed and will resume operations once the boil advisory is lifted.

Military Clothing Sales, the Child Development Center, and the Red River Dining Facility will resume normal operation house starting Feb 22. For a list of other facilities and their updated operating hours please visit the Barksdale AFB website at www.barksdale.af.mil.