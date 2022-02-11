Barksdale to continue controlled burns

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – The 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron will be continuing controlled burns on Barksdale Air Force Base’s East Reservation on Friday, Feb. 11 starting at 10:00 a.m. and ending by 4:00 p.m.



Residents and visitors in the vicinity of the prescribed burns should expect to see large plumes of smoke and possibly experience temporary smoke impacts.



Tactics to keep smoke impacts as minimal as possible are being taken. This includes canceling approved burns when conditions aren’t favorable, timing daytime ignitions to allow the majority of smoke to disperse prior to settling overnight and burning larger sections at a time when conditions are favorable to reduce the overall number of days smoke is in the area.



The area to be burned on Friday, totals 355 acres and will reduce the risk of a wildfire. Reducing underbrush helps mitigate wildfire risk, which in turn helps protect lives and property. Prescribed burns also create strategic fire breaks near developed areas that help with fire suppression efforts when a wildfire does occur.



Pending weather conditions, more burns are expected in the following days and may run into the following weeks.







