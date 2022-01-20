BARKSDALE TO HOST MONTH LONG FORCE PROTECTION EXERCISE

Barksdale AFB will be the host installation for a month long force protection training exercise starting Friday, January 21st.

This training offers military personnel the opportunity to assess and evaluate force protection measures necessary in providing mission defense.

During the training sessions, devices will generate loud noise at various times during the day and late evening. The exercise will involve simulated gunfire and alarm messages through giant voice devices. Measures will be implemented to minimize potential inconveniences to local residences.