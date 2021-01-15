BARKSDALE TO KICK-OFF ANTICIPATED 2021 DEFENDERS OF LIBERTY AIRSHOW

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Airshow organizers are excited about this year’s show May 8 and 9, 2021.



The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline this year’s festivities. Other flying acts have been booked with more information to following the incoming months.



There will be a wide variety of static displays on the ground and crew members available to educate visitors about each aircraft- inside and out. This a COVID mitigated event, meaning the public is being asked to help “defend the defenders” by following specific attendance guidelines. Attendees will be required to wear a face mask that covers the nose and mouth, and will be asked to practice good hygiene while on the installation. Social distancing protocols are still being established and will be released as the information becomes available.

