Barksdale Traffic Fatality

On December 1, 2021 at 5:54pm, the Bossier City Police Department responded to a major accident on Barksdale Blvd (US Hwy 71) near Fullilove Dr. A female riding a bicycle was attempting to cross traffic on Barksdale Blvd when she was struck by pickup truck traveling South on Barksdale Blvd. The female was transported to Ochsner’s Hospital but died from her injuries.



The Bossier City Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit investigated the crash and found that the driver of the truck was unable to avoid the collision. He was found to have not violated any traffic laws. Alcohol was also not a factor in the accident.



The cyclist’s name is not being released at this time but our thoughts and prayers are with her family.