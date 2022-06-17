BARKSDALE TRANSITIONS TO HPCON BRAVO DUE TO COVID-19 RISK LEVELS

In accordance with Department of Defense guidance and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 community level assessments of our surrounding parishes, the installation commander has increased the Health Protection Condition (HPCON) to Bravo, effective June 17, 2022, on Barksdale AFB.

As a result of the medium to high community levels and the increase to HPCON Bravo, the installation will be temporarily mandating mask wear inside all 2 Medical Group facilities. Patients and visitors two years and older are required to wear masks.

Official visitors to the installation will need to provide proof of vaccination status or an FDA approved COVID-19 test completed no earlier than 72 hours prior to the meeting.