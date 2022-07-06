BARKSDALE TRANSITIONS TO HPCON CHARLIE DUE TO COVID-19 RISK LEVELS

In accordance with Department of Defense guidance and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 community level assessment of surrounding parishes, the installation commander has increased the Health Protection Condition (HPCON) level to Charlie, effective July 6, 2022.

Measures being taken as part of this change are:

· Mandatory mask wear on-base for all individuals regardless of vaccination status inside all buildings and facilities. Masks are not required in public outdoor areas while maintaining social distancing.

· Official visitors who are not fully vaccinated are required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test no earlier than 72 hours prior to their visit.

· In-person meetings (meeting, event, or conference) will not exceed more than 50 participants without appropriate approval.