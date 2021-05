BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Due to continued maintenance, the West Gate will be completely closed until 5:45 a.m. on Monday, May. 24, 2021.



North Gate will be open and remain the installation 24 hour access point during this time frame.



For more information, please contact 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs at 2bw.pa@us.af.mil or (318) 456-1015.