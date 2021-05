BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Due to continued maintenance requirements, the overnight closures of the West Gate have been extended.

The gate will continue to close at 6 p.m. each evening and reopen at 6 a.m. the following morning.

During the evenings when West Gate is closed, North Gate will be open and remain the installation 24 hour access point through Tuesday. Maintenance at West Gate may cause traffic modification during open hours.