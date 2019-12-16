Barksdale woman killed in apparent drunk driving crash

A woman from Barksdale Air Force Base was killed in a wreck late Friday.

Lauren Christen Davis, 29, of Barksdale Air Force Base, died in a multi-vehicle collision at East 70th Street and Gilbert Drive, Shreveport.

The incident occurred around 11:17 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019.

Jeremy Prentiss, 26, of Shreveport, was arrested for his role in the crash.

According to police, Davis was headed east in a Ford Explorer, stopped at the red light on E. 70th when a Chevrolet Camero being drive by Davis plowed into the back of the SUV, causing the Explorer to hit a bus carrying a Texas-based hockey team.

Prentiss was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and vehicular homicide.

The collision and Davis’s death remain under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.