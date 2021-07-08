Baseball: Former Haughton star Stovall named to MaxPreps All-America team

Former Haughton star Peyton Stovall has been named first team on the MaxPreps All-America Team.

An Arkansas signee, Stovall batted .505 for the full season with 14 home runs, seven doubles, one triple and 43 RBI. He also stole 23 bases and drew 42 walks. Stovall’s on-base percentage was .664 and slugging percentage 1.031.

Stovall has previously been named the Outstanding Hitter on the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 5A All-State team and was a first-team selection on the LSWA Class 5A All-State team.

He is also a potential first-round pick in the MLB Draft, which runs Sunday through Tuesday.

Stovall’s prospect ranking varies depending on which site you go to, but most place him in the low 20s. A couple of recent mock drafts having him going 29th to the Dodgers.

Former Barbe pitcher Jack Walker, a Mississippi State signee, was named MaxPreps National Player of the Year.

He went 13-0 with 121 strikeouts in 83.2 innings. Walker threw three no-hitters, including a 1-0, 10-inning victory over Sam Houston in the semifinals of the Class 5A playoffs.

Barbe finished 39-2 after winning the state title and was named the MaxPreps National Champion. The Buccaneers won two close games against Haughton in their quarterfinal series.

Walker and Stovall were the only players from Louisiana selected to either the first or second teams.