Baseball: Former Parkway star Eric Brown selected in first round of MLB Draft

Baseball: Former Parkway star Eric Brown selected in first round of MLB...

Coastal Carolina Sports Information and Staff Reports

Former Parkway star Eric Brown Jr., who recently completed his junior season at Coastal Carolina, was selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday.

A shortstop, Brown was the 27th pick. He was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers.

He is the first Coastal Carolina player to be selected in the first round.

The 2022 D1Baseball, Perfect Game, and Sun Belt Conference Preseason Player of the Year, Brown was a 2021 All-Sun Belt Conference second-team selection and a two-time Sun Belt Conference Baseball Player of the Week honoree.

In his three years at Coastal, Brown hit .306 with 16 home runs, three triples, 34 doubles, 88 RBIs, and 113 runs scored in 123 games played. He also posted a .501 slugging percentage and a .431 on-base percentage while also totaling 81 walks, seven sacrifice flies, and swiping 26 career stolen bases.

His .431 career on-base percentage ranks 15th all-time in Coastal’s career record books.

In his final season as a Chant in 2022, Brown led the team in base hits (68), runs scored (60), doubles (19), and hit by pitch (14).

He was second on the team in batting average (.330), on-base percentage (.460), and triples (2), and ranked third in slugging percentage (.544), walks (39), stolen bases (12), and total bases (112). Brown was also fourth on the team in home runs (7) and fifth in sacrifice flies (4).

His 60 runs scored on the season was third in the Sun Belt on the season, while his 19 doubles were tied for second and his .460 on-base percentage was fifth in the conference overall.

Brown is a 2019 graduate of Parkway. He was the District 1-5A and All-Parish MVP in 2019. The Panthers went 31-6 overall and won the district title with an 11-1 mark.

It was the Panthers’ first title since moving up to Class 5A in 2011 and the first of any kind since 2008. Parkway reached the Class 5A semifinals, falling to Sam Houston 4-0.

Brown batted .523 in the regular season with seven doubles, six triples, six home runs and 36 RBI.

He was also an All-District and All-Parish selection in 2018.

According to The Sporting News, the 2002 slot value for the 27th pick is $2,700,500.