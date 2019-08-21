Baseball: Haughton, Parkway players competing in national event

Haughton junior Carter Griffin and Parkway freshman Zach Schoenborn are playing for South Region teams in the USA Baseball National Team Identification Series Champions Cup Wednesday through Sunday in Cary, N.C.

Griffin and Schoenborn are on the 16-under and 15-under teams, respectively.

The duo made it through two tryouts to qualify for the event, which takes place at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.

The U.S. is divided into six regions for the event. The South Region is comprised of Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas.

“The event features 12 teams per age group and athletes will participate in workouts and a championship-style tournament while being evaluated by national team coaches and scouts,” according to USA Baseball’s website.

“Following the Champions Cup, USA Baseball will invite a minimum of 72 athletes to national team and National Team Development Program events in the subsequent calendar year.”

The teams will play a minimum of four games. There will also be workouts that test the players’ individual skills and involve one-on-one interactions with USA Baseball Task Force managers.

As a sophomore at Haughton last season, Griffin batted .250 with three doubles and two triples in 29 games. He led the team in walks with 22 and had an on-base percentage of .467.

He was also an honorable mention selection on the All-District 1-II soccer team.