Basketball: Benton High to host Jr. NBA Skills Challenge Saturday afternoon

Benton High School will host a Jr. NBA Skills Challenge presented by Under Armour at 4 p.m. Saturday in the new Benton High gym.

Participants must have a birth certificate and sign a waiver form.

According to its website: “The Jr. NBA Skills Challenge presented by Under Armour provides boys and girls, ages 13 and younger, the opportunity to showcase their fitness through a dribbling, shooting, and rebounding skills competition in the sport of basketball. The program is free for all participants and organizations. Boys and girls compete separately in two different age groups: 11U and 13U.”

First-, second- and third-place finishers in each age and gender group are submitted and advance to a Regional Competition which will be held between Feb. 16 and April 26, according to the website.

The regional champions will compete in the National Finals June 23-26 in New York City. They will receive an all-expenses paid trip, attend special events, interact with NBA/WNBA/G−League players, legends and draftees, and attend the 2020 NBA Draft presented by State Farm.