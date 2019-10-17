Basketball: BPCC women, Benton girls competing in preseason event Saturday in Denham Springs

The BPCC women and Benton girls basketball teams are participating in the Troy Giordano Pelican State Extravaganza on Saturday in Denham Springs.

BPCC is playing Southwest Mississippi Community College at 3:30 p.m. in the freshman gym and Baton Rouge Community College at 6:30 in the Hornsby gym. The games are considered scrimmages and won’t count on the Lady Cavs’ record.

Benton is playing Salmen at 3:20 in the Jacket gym. All high school games are designated preseason Hall of Fame games and won’t count on the teams’ records.

Eight NJCAA and NAIA women’s teams are competing along with 28 high school girls teams.

Benton went 34-4 last season and was the Class 4A state runner-up. The Lady Tigers lost two-time first-team All-State player Emily Ward, now an LSU player, and forward Abbie Wynn to graduation. But first-team All-Parish players Qua Chambers and Jada Anderson return.

Benton has moved up to Class 5A this school year.

Salmen is a traditionally strong program. The Lady Spartans lost in the second round of the 4A playoffs last season.

Among the other teams competing in the event are 2018-19 state champions Captain Shreve, (5A), Warren Easton (4A), Loranger (3A), Mansfield (2A), John Curtis (Division I) and Lee Magnet (Division II).