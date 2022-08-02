Basketball: Corey Gipson Elite Camp set for Aug. 27 at NSU

NATCHITOCHES – The Corey Gipson Elite Camp is set for Aug. 27 inside Prather Coliseum.

The one-day event provides an opportunity for high school basketball players in grades 9-12 to be seen by the Northwestern State staff, learn about the university and play in Prather Coliseum.

Registration will take place at 9 a.m. Aug. 27 and the camp will last from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cost is $100 per camper and payments can be made via cash or check the day of the camp or by mailing it to:

Corey Gipson Basketball Camps

Prather Coliseum

220 S. Jefferson St.

Natchitoches, LA 71497

For more information, contact assistant coach and camp director Tim Ward via email atwardti@nsula.edu.