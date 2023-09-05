Home Sports-Free Basketball: Former Parkway star Williams named MVP as USA takes gold in...

Basketball: Former Parkway star Williams named MVP as USA takes gold in FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup in Hungary

Russell Hedges
Former Parkway star Mikaylah Williams has been named MVP after leading the USA to the gold medal in the FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary.

It’s the third straight year Williams has earned MVP in 3×3 World Cup competitions with the gold medal going to the USA  each time.

Williams, who is now a member of the defending national champion LSU Tigers, scored eight points in the USA’s 22-16 victory over France in the gold medal game Sunday.

Williams led the USA with 54 points in seven games. The USA won all seven.

The USA defeated Mongolia 21-16 in the quarterfinals then edged Japan 21-20 in the semifinals.

Williams scored 12 points against Mongolia.

Sarah Strong led the USA against Japan with 10 points and broke a 20-20 tie with a basket with 11 seconds left. Williams scored three points, including a basket with 2:18 left that gave her team a 17-15 lead.

Strong, a 6-2 forward, is a senior at Grace Christian School in Fuquay-Varuna, N.C.

It’s been a good start to September for the Williams family. Williams’ brother Kaleb, a sophomore quarterback, helped Parkway defeat Minden 43-41 in a season opener last Friday.

