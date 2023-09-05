Basketball: Former Parkway star Williams named MVP as USA takes gold in FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup in Hungary

Basketball: Former Parkway star Williams named MVP as USA takes gold in...

Former Parkway star Mikaylah Williams has been named MVP after leading the USA to the gold medal in the FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary.

It’s the third straight year Williams has earned MVP in 3×3 World Cup competitions with the gold medal going to the USA each time.

Williams, who is now a member of the defending national champion LSU Tigers, scored eight points in the USA’s 22-16 victory over France in the gold medal game Sunday.

Williams led the USA with 54 points in seven games. The USA won all seven.

The USA defeated Mongolia 21-16 in the quarterfinals then edged Japan 21-20 in the semifinals.

Williams scored 12 points against Mongolia.

Sarah Strong led the USA against Japan with 10 points and broke a 20-20 tie with a basket with 11 seconds left. Williams scored three points, including a basket with 2:18 left that gave her team a 17-15 lead.

Strong, a 6-2 forward, is a senior at Grace Christian School in Fuquay-Varuna, N.C.

It’s been a good start to September for the Williams family. Williams’ brother Kaleb, a sophomore quarterback, helped Parkway defeat Minden 43-41 in a season opener last Friday.