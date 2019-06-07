Basketball: New Orleans Pelicans youth clinic set for Saturday at Benton

The New Orleans Pelicans and Ford Youth Basketball Clinic will be held Saturday from 2-3:30 p.m. at Benton High School.

The clinic is for boys and girls 13 and under. Those wishing to participate can register at https://pelicans.formstack.com/forms/ford_youth_clinic

Skills and drills stations include jumpers (jump shot drill), drivers (lay-up drill), dribblers (ball-handling drill), passers (bounce/chest pass drill), ladders (defensive foot work drill), rebounders (box out drill) and hoopers (creative scorer drill).

The event will feature the Ford Auto Showcase, Pierre the Pelican and members of the Pelicans Dance Team.