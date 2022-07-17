Basketball: Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams gets second gold medal as USA wins FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup

Parkway rising senior Mikaylah Williams is now a two-time gold medalist.

Williams scored 10 points as the U.S. defeated Spain 82-61 Sunday in the gold medal game of the FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary.

Williams also had six rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes, 4 seconds of playing time.

The U.S. led 36-26 at halftime and 57-44 at the end of the third quarter. Williams hit a 3-pointer to give the U.S. a 71-53 lead with 5:08 left. She sank another 3 with 3:26 left and the U.S. led 77-55.

In Saturday’s 87-57 semifinal victory over Canada, she had seven points, seven rebounds and four assists.

In the U.S.’s seven victories, Williams averaged 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assist while playing an average of 17.2 minutes per game.

Last August, Williams was the MVP on the U.S. team that won gold in the FIBA U17 3X3 Women’s World Cup.

The gold medal game was the closest of the seven games the U.S. played in the event. The U.S.’s average margin of victory was 53.3 points.