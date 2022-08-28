Basketball: Parkway’s Williams earns MVP honors for second straight year in FIBA 3×3 U18 Women’s World Cup, adds third gold medal to collection

Basketball: Parkway’s Williams earns MVP honors for second straight year in...

For the second straight year, Parkway senior Mikaylah Williams has been named the MVP of the FIBA 3×3 U18 Women’s World Cub.

Williams led the United States to its sixth straight championship. She scored nine points in a 21-11 victory over Germany in the title game Sunday in Debrecen, Hungary.

This was Williams’ third trip to Hungary. She helped the U.S. win the FIBA U17 (5×5) Women’s World Cup in July.

The 2022 3×3 Women’s World Cup began Aug. 23.

The U.S. went 7-0, winning four pool games and three bracket games.

Williams was the tournament’s leading scorer with 59 points. Alicia Florez of Spain was the second-leading scorer with 50.

In 3×3 basketball, a field goal inside the arc is one point as is a free throw. A field go outside the arc is two points

Williams led the U.S. in scoring in five games and tied for game-high honors in one.

In pool play, she scored eight in a 16-8 victory over Egypt, nine in a 21-10 victory over Mongolia, 10 against in a 21-12 victory over Ukraine and 10 in a 21-4 victory over Kyrgyzstan.

She had six points in a 21-15 quarterfinal victory over The Netherlands and seven in a 31-13 semifinal victory over Spain.

Williams led Parkway to the Class 5A state championship game last season. The Lady Panthers finished 33-3 with one of the losses a forfeit.

She was named the Outstanding Player on the Class 5A All-State team and the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year.

She was also one of five finalist for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Player of the Year, a national award.

Williams committed to LSU earlier this summer.