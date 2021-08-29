Basketball: Parkway’s Williams named MVP as U.S. wins Gold in the FIBA 3 X 3 U18 Women’s World Cup

Basketball: Parkway’s Williams named MVP as U.S. wins Gold in the FIBA...

Parkway junior Mikaylah Williams was named the MVP as the U.S. women won the Gold Medal in the FIBA 3 X 3 U18 World Cup tournament Sunday in Debrecen, Hungary.

Both the U.S. men and women successfully defended their titles after winning them both two years ago in Mongolia.

The U.S. women went 6-1 with their only loss coming in pool play against Russia after they had already clinched a spot in the final eight.

Williams, the only junior on the women’s four-player roster, scored 56 points, 20 more than the team’s second-leading scorer.

She scored a game-high 10 points and hit a deep two-point shot for the final points of the U.S.’s 21-14 victory over Spain in the Gold Medal game.

The U.S. defeated Belarus 19-13, Slovenia 21-7 and Mongolia 21-8 in pool play. The lost to Russia 20-17.

The U.S. defeated Estonia 18-4 in the quarterfinals and Germany 15-14 in the semifinals.

The other members of the team were Janiah Barker (Tampa Bay Tech High School, Fla./Marietta, Ga.), Ayanna Patterson (Homestead High School/Fort Wayne, Ind.) and Kiki Rice (Sidwell Friends School/Bethesda, Md.).