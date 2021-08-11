Basketball: Parkway’s Williams named to the USA Basketball 3 X 3 Women’s U18 World Cup Team

USA Basketball Release and Staff Reports

Parkway junior Mikaylah Williams has been named to the USA Basketball 3 X 3 Women’s U18 World Cup Team.

The four-member team will represent the United States in the World Cup tournament Aug. 24-29 in Debrecen, Hungary.

Training camp will be Aug. 19-21 in Chicago.

The other members of the team are Janiah Barker (Tampa Bay Tech High School, Fla./Marietta, Ga.), Ayanna Patterson (Homestead High School/Fort Wayne, Ind.) and Kiki Rice (Sidwell Friends School/Bethesda, Md.).

According to a USA Basketball press release, Barker and Rice helped the USA win the gold medal at the 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championship, and both participated in the 2018 USA Basketball Women’s U17 World Cup Team trials.

Patterson, a UConn commitment, attended trials for the 2021 USA U19 World Cup Team and 2019 USA U16 National Team, and she played in the 2019 USA Basketball 3×3 U18 National Championship.

All three are members of the Class of 2022.

This is Williams first time playing with USA Basketball.

Last season, she averaged 17.8 points and 8.6 rebounds for a Parkway team that went 19-4. She was the District 1-5A MVP and the All-Parish co-MVP.

3 X 3 basketball was played in the Olympics for the first time in Tokyo. The U.S. women’s team won the gold medal with a squad of WNBA players.

Twenty men’s and 20 women’s teams will compete in the 2021 FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup, and all games will be streamed live on YouTube/FIBA3x3.

Teams will be divided into four groups of five teams each for the preliminary round. After playing each of the teams in its group, the top two finishing teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinal winners advance to the semifinals. The two winning semifinal teams advance to the gold medal game, while the semifinal losing teams play for a bronze medal.

The tournament also will feature a dunk contest for men, a skills contest for women and a shoot-out contest that features teams comprised of one man and one woman from the same country.