Basketball: Registration open for Mike McConathy NSU camps

By Matt Vines, Northwestern State Assistant Sports Information Director 

NATCHITOCHES – Registration is now open for the Mike McConathy Northwestern State Basketball Day Camp occurring June 28-July 1 at Prather Coliseum. 

Boys ages 5-through 12th grade and girls ages 5-through ninth grade are eligible to attend. 

The camp runs from 8 a.m.-noon each day are all open to all entrants. 

The cost is $95 with discounts available for multiple children. 

Campers will receive individual instruction in a variety basketball skills and a camp shirt and basketball. 

Campers can register online at demonbasketballcamps.com or in person at Prather Coliseum in the basketball office. 

— Featured photo courtesy of Northwestern State Sports Information 