Basketball: Registration open for Mike McConathy NSU camps

By Matt Vines, Northwestern State Assistant Sports Information Director
NATCHITOCHES – Registration is now open for the Mike McConathy Northwestern State Basketball Day Camp occurring June 28-July 1 at Prather Coliseum.
Boys ages 5-through 12th grade and girls ages 5-through ninth grade are eligible to attend.
The camp runs from 8 a.m.-noon each day are all open to all entrants.
The cost is $95 with discounts available for multiple children.
Campers will receive individual instruction in a variety basketball skills and a camp shirt and basketball.
Campers can register online at demonbasketballcamps.com or in person at Prather Coliseum in the basketball office.
— Featured photo courtesy of Northwestern State Sports Information