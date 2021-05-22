Basketball: Registration open for Mike McConathy NSU camps

By Matt Vines, Northwestern State Assistant Sports Information Director

NATCHITOCHES – Registration is now open for the Mike McConathy Northwestern State Basketball Day Camp occurring June 28-July 1 at Prather Coliseum.

Boys ages 5-through 12th grade and girls ages 5-through ninth grade are eligible to attend.

The camp runs from 8 a.m.-noon each day are all open to all entrants.

The cost is $95 with discounts available for multiple children.

Campers will receive individual instruction in a variety basketball skills and a camp shirt and basketball.

Campers can register online at demonbasketballcamps.com or in person at Prather Coliseum in the basketball office.

— Featured photo courtesy of Northwestern State Sports Information