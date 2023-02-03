Basketball: Semifinals, finals in Bossier Freshman/JV boys tournaments set for Saturday at Benton

Basketball: Semifinals, finals in Bossier Freshman/JV boys tournaments set for Saturday at...

The semifinals and championship games in the Bossier freshman and JV boys leagues are set for Saturday at Benton.

The freshman semifinals are at 10 a.m. Captain Shreve plays Northwood in the main gym and Parkway faces Minden in the auxiliary gym.

The JV semifinals are at 11:15. Captain Shreve plays Airline in the main gym and Benton takes on Haughton in the auxiliary gym.

The freshman championship game is at 2 p.m. and the JV championship game is at 3:15.

The Northwest Louisiana Regional 3-point Shooting Contest featuring varsity players only will be held between the semifinals and finals.

Big Bill’s Boudin Balls & More food truck will be on site in the student parking lot from 11-2.