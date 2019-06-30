Basketball: Two-time All-Parish MVP Decker signs with Panola College

Former Bossier guard Jacoby Decker, a two-time All-Parish boys basketball MVP, has signed with Panola College.

Decker averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.1 steals and 3.1 rebounds last season for the District 1-4A champion Bearkats. He helped Bossier reach the Class 4A state championship game and finish 32-4.

Decker was named the District 1-4A MVP and the Outstanding Player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State team.

He was a key contributor to Bossier’s success for four years.

Panola College is a member of Region XIV. The Ponies went 23-9 overall and 12-6 in the conference last season.