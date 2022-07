Basketball: U.S. clinches first in group in FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup

The U.S. team clinched first place in Group D with an 86-40 rout of Germany in the FIBA U17 Women’s Cup on Tuesday in Debrecen, Hungary.

The U.S. improved to 3-0 in the four-team group. Germany dropped to 2-1. The No. 1-ranked U.S. has won its three games by an average of 51 points.

Parkway star Mikaylah Williams scored five points and had two rebounds and one assist in 15:47.

The U.S. completes group play against Korea at 1 p.m. CDT Wednesday. The game can be watched at YouTube.com/FIBA.