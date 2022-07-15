Basketball: U.S. rolls into semifinals of FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup

The U.S. advanced to the semifinals of the FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup with a 112-38 victory over Japan on Friday in Debrecen, Hungary.

Parkway star Mikaylah Williams had six points, two rebounds and one assist.

The U.S. faces Canada, a 70-49 winner over Hungary, on Saturday. Spain plays France in the other semifinal. The championship game is Sunday.

After going 3-0 in group play, the U.S. opened bracket play Wednesday with a 114-29 victory over Korea.

Williams had 10 points, three rebounds and one assist.

The U.S. has won its five tournament games by an average margin of 64.4 points. Williams is averaging 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.4 minutes per game.