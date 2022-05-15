Bass fishing: Bossier City’s LeBrun wins Major League Fishing event in Alabama, $100,000

Bossier City’s Nick LeBrun won a Major League Fishing event Sunday in Guntersville, Ala.

He claimed the $100,000 first prize in the B&W Hitches Stop 4 presented by A.R.E. tournament on Lake Guntersville.

The tournament is part of MLF’s Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit presented by Fuel Me.

LeBrun caught a five-fish limit weighing 22 pounds, 15 ounces. Needing a 5-pound fish or better to take the title, he pulled a seven-pound largemouth out of his bag during the weigh-in.

It was his first MLF win since a Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American title in 2018.

Nick Hatfield of Greenville, Tenn., finished second with 20-9. He won $30,000.

Only the top 10 after three days of fishing competed Sunday with weights going back to zero for all.

LeBrun got off to a slow start on the first day of the tournament. He weighed in a 16-15 stringer and was in 44th.

Things started going his way on Day 2. LeBrun moved all the way up to seventh with 22-2. His 19-8 stringer on Day 3 put him comfortably in the top 10 at No. 6 with a 58-9 total.

According to a report on majorleaguefishing.com, LeBrun used a blue, 10-inch V&M J-Mag worm on a 3/4-ounce V&M Mega Shakey Head in 30 feet of water mid-lake.

He also put in at Waterfront Bay and fished in nearby shallows.

It’s been a very good year for LeBrun.

He finished second in the St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open at Ross Barnett presented by Mossy Oak Fishing in Ridgeland, Miss., in April.

In March, LeBrun finished 18th in his first Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk on Lake Hartwell in Greenville, N.C.

— Featured photo of Nick LeBrun and his wife Jolene via Major League Fishing.