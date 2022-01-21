Bass inducted as 2022 school board president

On Thursday, January 20, Bossier Parish School Board District 3 Representative Tammy Smith passed the gavel to District 5 representative Adam Bass as a ceremonial gesture during the second school board meeting of 2022.

Serving as Bass’s Vice-President will be District 2 Bossier Parish School Board member Kent Bockhaus.

Bass’ first order of business (after introducing his family and thanking his fellow school board members) was to outline his vision and priorities as Bossier Parish School Board President

for 2022.

A few excerpts from the acceptance speech President Bass delivered during the meeting are printed below:

Tonight is my journey as the President of the Bossier Parish School Board. I’ve had the opportunity in the past to lead many successful teams and organizations. I’ve learned from those experiences that it is important for a leader to honestly evaluate the organization which they are asked to lead.

What I see (and continue to see) is that the most outstanding resource of the Bossier Parish School Board is our employees. Our employees have done everything that has been asked of them during the pandemic. And, they have done it with amazing passion and perseverance. Our students have responded to their work with performance. We are one of the 28% of school districts in Louisiana to see growth this past year.

In order to honestly evaluate what we can improve, we must listen. I have listened. And, what I hear from both constituents and our employees is that what has been mandated by the governor and enforced by the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana Department of Education for COVID-19, isn’t working.

We have repeatedly asked for information from these government entities in order to evaluate what can be done to improve the education of the students in Bossier Parish during COVID. The information we have asked for either isn’t being tracked or these entities are unwilling to provide the data. It is extremely difficult to address this problem locally when the information only flows one way.

Note: If you would like to hear President Bass’ speech in its entirety, you can watch it on the Bossier Parish School Board You Tube channel.