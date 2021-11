On November 29, 2021 escapee Shwilliam Cheevis was captured in the 1800 block of East Texas St in Bossier City. Members of the US Marshals Violent Offender Task Force and the Bossier City Police Special Operations Unit located Cheevis and took him into custody without incident.



Cheevis had escaped from Dixon Correctional Institute on Thanksgiving Day. He is currently being booked into the BCPD Jail and will be transferred back to the Baton Rouge area.