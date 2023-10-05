Battle of the Bags: First Responders Cornhole Tournament to be held on October 12, 2023

The third annual Battle of the Bags: First Responders Cornhole Tournament will be held on Thurs., Oct. 12, 2023, at the Seventh Tap Brewing Project. This event is open to all first responders including police, fire, EMS, healthcare, military, and the public. Battle of the Bags supports local first responders such as the Shreveport Bomb Squad, Every Warrier Network, Bossier Citizen K9 Task Force, and Operation Bright Holiday at Barksdale AFB.

It’s free to watch the event. To compete:

Registration links for the event can be found here, or you can register at check-in

$50 per team

$25 per individual; Will be assigned a teammate the night of the tournament

Payment for registration will be taken at check-in

100% of the registration fees support the bomb squads

“We had a great time hosting the Battle of the Bags here last year, and we were able to raise over five thousand dollars for the bomb squads,” said Colby Miller, co-Owner of the Seventh Tap Brewing Project and a Bossier City Firefighter. “We are proud to support our area first responders and are excited to see this event return for the third year!”

Check-in for the competitors will be from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and bags fly at 5:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams, and the first 30 teams to sign up receive a free drink ticket. For more information, visit https://shreveportbossiersports.com/events/battle-of-the-bags-2/.

Raffle tickets will be sold inside the event for $1.00/ticket. Prizes from the raffle include:

Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Shreveport donated a set of branded Coca-Cola Cornhole Boards and an ice chest.

Margaritaville provided a 1-night stay and dinner for two at Jimmy’s, a prize value of up to $500.

Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission has given two raffle prizes:

Eight Mudbug Hockey Tickets

One set of Cornhole Boards

Rev Entertainment graciously donated:

Four 2024 Texas Ranger Tickets

Autographed Baseball signed by Josh Smith, who plays with the Texas Rangers and is formerly an LSU Tiger

Raising Canes has provided tickets to LA Tech or ULM Game.

The Independence Bowl has provided a one-of-a-kind, autographed basketball from LSU Tiger Women’s Head Basketball Coach, Kim Mulkey.

Event sponsors include Seventh Tap Brewing Project, the Shreveport-Bossier Cornhole Association, Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission, Raisin’ Canes Chicken Fingers, Life Air Rescue/Metro Aviation, Fumbles, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Ally Real Estate, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, and Premier Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling.