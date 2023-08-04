Bayou Bagz to host Cornhole tournament fundraiser for Benton High School soccer teams

BENTON, LA – Bayou Bagz is hosting a Cornhole Fundraiser Tournament at the Benton High School gymnasium, 449 Fairburn Avenue, in Benton, LA, on Saturday, August 12th to benefit the Benton Tigers Girls & Boys Soccer teams.



Registration starts at 10 a.m., the Round Robin Tournament games begin at 1:00 p.m.



Register on site, or through the Scoreholio App.



Adult/youth divisions– Cash and or prizes for 1st place-3rd place.



Sausage plates and concessions. You won’t want to miss this family fun tournament.



Questions…please call Trisha at (214) 642-8098.

