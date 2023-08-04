Home News-Free Bayou Bagz to host Cornhole tournament fundraiser for Benton High School soccer...

Bayou Bagz to host Cornhole tournament fundraiser for Benton High School soccer teams

By
Randy Brown
-
3
0

BENTON, LA – Bayou Bagz is hosting a Cornhole Fundraiser Tournament at the Benton High School gymnasium, 449 Fairburn Avenue, in Benton, LA, on Saturday, August 12th to benefit the Benton Tigers Girls & Boys Soccer teams.

Registration starts at 10 a.m., the Round Robin Tournament games begin at 1:00 p.m.

Register on site, or through the Scoreholio App.

Adult/youth divisions– Cash and or prizes for 1st place-3rd place.

Sausage plates and concessions. You won’t want to miss this family fun tournament.

Questions…please call Trisha at (214) 642-8098.

Previous articleBossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler resubmits term limit ordinance
Randy Brown

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR