BCOA: Senate Bill 174 will help our local seniors

[Editor’s Note: This bill was passed by the House this week after receiving previous approval from the Senate.]

I find that when I talk to our senior citizens and/or their families, they are sometimes surprised that I spend time in Baton Rouge advocating for our Council on Aging & our clients.

Due to more than 50 percent of our funding coming from the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs, I try to stay informed on opportunities that will help Bossier Council on Aging secure funding so we may continue our support for the senior citizens of Bossier parish.

SB 174 is a bill that would increase our funding in Bossier parish from $49,750 to $100,000 annually for our Council on Aging. This bill will actually help all 64 Council on Aging’s in the state if funding is approved.

Specifically for Bossier Council on Aging this increased funding will help us serve more meals at our four sites: Bossier City, Benton, Plain Dealing and our newest site in Haughton. It will also go to support the increased transportation that we provide for medical appointments, grocery shopping, and to our sites.

We rely on our federal and state funding as our foundation for all of our services. Increases like SB 174 will allow us the opportunity to increase our services to reach more seniors.

We often forget that what goes on “down south” affects us in Bossier parish. We are very fortunate to have a good group of legislators that listen to their constituents and stay in tune with the pulse of our parish. So please let your voices be heard for yourself and our seniors.

Tamara M. Crane, MA, CDP is Executive Director of the Bossier Council on Aging