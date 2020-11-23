BCOA-Temporary closure due to internal COVID controls

BOSSIER PARISH, La (11/22/20)- Recently Bossier Council on Aging has been impacted internally with a confirmed case of positive COVID-19 among our workforce. To reduce the risk of transmission and protect the health of our staff and our clients, our agency will temporarily close. The decision to temporarily close for these next few days was not an easy one. However, the safety and health of our staff & clients are paramount. We will close our administrative offices and suspend services at the close of business on November 20, 2020 and return on Monday, November 30, 2020.

This is a tough call for many reasons, but the right call, in an abundance of safety and precaution to prevent the possibility of further COVID-19 exposure and spread. Effective immediately most employees will be telecommuting which may cause a delay in response from various departments.

“All clients that were scheduled to receive services this week have been notified of the suspension. We have been able to deliver extra shelf stable meals to our home delivered meal clients, along with other food items like frozen breakfast sandwiches, bottles of water, snack packs of soup, crackers & fruit cups in an effort to prepare our clients for an emergency that could affect meal delivery. Any change to how we serve the seniors of Bossier parish is a process that must be carefully considered for all parties involved & even though it is difficult to suspend services for three days, we know it is necessary for the protection of staff & our seniors.” Tamara M Crane, Executive Director