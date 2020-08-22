BCPD arrests Texas man following fatal shooting at Margaritaville

From the Bossier City Police Department:



Bossier City Police detectives arrested Garrett Michael Benson of Fort Worth, Texas, following an early morning investigation into a fatal shooting. On August 22, 2020 at 2:17 a.m., officers were called to a domestic disturbance at 777 Margaritaville Way, the Margaritaville Resort Casino hotel.



In one of the rooms, police located a deceased woman with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators identified Benson as the suspect in the homicide and subsequently arrested him on the charge of second degree murder. Bond for the 24-year-old is set at $500,000.



The victim’s name will be released once next of kin has been notified.