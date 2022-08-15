BCPD Arrests Two Men for Illegally Firing Weapons

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department arrested two men Friday, August 12, for firing their weapons at a third man. Isaiah Barrett, 19, and Lazarius Capers, 18, were arrested after an investigation led to their involvement in the shooting incident.



BCPD patrol officers were dispatched to shots fired call at the intersection of Oliver and Anita Streets in Bossier City. Upon arrival officers found several spent bullet casings on the street and between two nearby residences. During their initial investigation, BCPD detectives were able to identify Barrett and Capers as the primary suspects in this incident.



Arrest warrants were issued and in less than two hours, both suspects were located and arrested on charges related to the shooting and the illegal carrying of concealed weapons.

Barrett and Capers were booked into the Bossier City jail and are each being held on a $20,000 bond. The investigation remains ongoing.





