BCPD detectives seeking information on vehicle

From the Bossier City Police Department:



Just prior to 11:00 a.m. this morning, August 30, 2020, the Bossier City Police Department responded to 400 John Wesley Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. Police collected information that an adult black female was possibly involved in an altercation with an adult black male and that the two subjects left the location in a silver car traveling towards Barksdale Boulevard. The vehicle appears to have damage to the passenger-side front bumper and hood. The Bossier City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is looking for information on the vehicle and the subjects involved in the reported altercation.



The Bossier City Police Department can be contacted at 318-741-8605. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous can call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web.



For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the app store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. Anonymity is guaranteed.