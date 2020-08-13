BCPD detectives seeking information on whereabouts of 17-year-old

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Crimes Division are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a teen who ran away Saturday afternoon. Seventeen year-old Kayla Cheyanne Jackson left the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in Bossier City, LA, on August 8, 2020 at 3:45 p.m.



Kayla is described as being five feet five inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and may be wearing glasses. Kayla is from Shreveport, LA and is known to go by her middle name, Cheyanne, and possibly by the nickname, Ace.



Anyone who can help locate Kayla Cheyanne Jackson, is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8665.





Kayla Jackson (Photo Courtesy of: Bossier City Police Department)