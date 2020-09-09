BCPD detectives seeking information on whereabouts of young teen who left home

From the Bossier City Police Department:

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a teenager who left her home on Joannes Street in the overnight hours from September 2, 2020 to September 3, 2020.



Fourteen-year-old Mariah Venious is approximately five feet, eight inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She has long braided brown hair. Mariah has family in both Bossier City and Shreveport.



Anyone who may have information on Mariah’s whereabouts is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8652.

Photos Courtesy of: The Bossier City Police Department